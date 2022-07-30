PTI’s Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi elected Punjab deputy speaker unopposed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Wasiq Qayyum on Saturday was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly unopposed after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and allies boycotted the election.

His win was announced by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah. The development comes a day after PTI and PML-Q joint candidate Sibtain Khan became the Punjab Assembly speaker by defeating the opposition’s candidate Malik Khokhar.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N and allies took the nomination papers but failed to submit them.

Earlier, PML-N filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the Punjab speaker’s election. Filed by losing opposition candidate Saiful Malook Khokhar and PML-N MPA Mian Abdul Rauf, they claimed that the ballot papers and the counterfoils had serial numbers on them. “This makes the breach of secrecy of the ballot easily possible by comparing the serial number on the ballot with the number and signatures of MPAs on the counterfoils.”

PML-N leaders claimed that “the impugned action is a blatant violation of holding election to the Office of Speaker Assembly through a secret ballot as explicitly required under Article 226 of the Constitution read with Rule 9 of the Rules.”