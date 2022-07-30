Kaaba’s cover changed in a soulful ceremony on the eve of Islamic new year

At the start of the new Islamic year, a ceremony to change the cover of Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram after the Isha prayer in Saudi Arabia.

The cloth that covers the walls of the Kaaba and the Bab-e-Kaaba (the door of the Kaaba) is called Kiswa.

Traditionally, Saudi authorities changed Kiswa on the ninth of Zilhaj every year during the annual pilgrimage of Muslims. However, this year the tradition was changed on a royal decree.

Made up of black silk, Kiswa, is prepared inside the Shah Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa located in Makkah.

A team selected by the complex completed the soulful task on the eve of the first Muharram, 1444 Hijri.

It usually takes around five hours to properly drape Islam’s holiest site on earth and the ceremony is aired live to international and local audiences.

Saudi officials stated that Kiswa will now be handed over to the management of Kaaba on Zilhaj 10 according to the royal order, but will be draped on Muharram 1, each year from now.

The statement did not specify the reason for the change in the draping date of Kiswa.

The secret behind Kiswa’s beauty

The covering of the Kaaba is made up of hundreds of kilograms of silk, silver, and gold threads.

Though there are no accurate records as to when people began covering Kaaba, some historians say King of Yemen Tuba AlHamiri was the first to drape the holy site.

The thick cloth used to cover Kaaba was referred to as Kashf in accounts available in historical books.

Later, the same king made a new cover of ‘Al-Maafiriya’ cloth which was the best cloth available in ancient Yemen.

In the later periods, Toba AlHamiri used various royal fabrics to cover Islam’s holiest site, including leather and Coptic (Egyptian) cloth.

Afterward, Kiswa was sent to Kaaba every year from Egypt as a gift till 1962 when King Saud ordered to build a local factory to manufacture covers.

Since then Kiswa is made locally in Saudi Arabia.