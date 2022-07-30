Pakistan Badminton team loses against Australia after close contest

Pakistan Badminton team suffered their second successive defeat in the Mixed Team Event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

After losing to India, 5-0, yesterday, Pakistan team went down against Australia, 3-2, as well.

Pakistan had taken a 2-1 lead after back-to-back wins by Irfan Bhatti and Mahoor Shahzad in singles matches.

However, Australia bounced back to win the men’s and women’s doubles match to win the clash.

Pakistan’s final group stage is against Sri Lanka later today.

Mahoor lamented lack of support back home after her team’s loss against India.

“In a country like Pakistan, it is very tough to train. You have to fend for yourself, there are no good coaches, you have to do fitness, gym on your own. There is no proper training centre back home,” Shahzad told PTI in an interview.

“No players come to Pakistan and we don’t play international events that much. So the level is stuck. I myself feel that my game is stuck and I need to train abroad to improve,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mahoor’s teammate Ghazala Siddique said that Cricket gets all the attention in Pakistan.

“Cricket is the only sport that gets support. I have to do two jobs as one is not enough to run the family. I am the eldest among five siblings so there is responsibility as well,” Lahore-based Siddique said with a wry smile.