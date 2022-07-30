Peoples Bus Service’s latest route helps passengers commute from Numaish to Sea View

Peoples Bus Service (PBS) route 10 has helped overcome the dilemma faced by Green Line Metro Bus commuters trying to reach key downtown areas such as Saddar and Zaibunnisa street.

Route 10 of the freshly inaugurated bus service will reach Seaview through Saddar, Zaibunnisa street, Metropole, Teen Talwar and Bilawal House.

Earlier, Green Line Bus passengers had to get off at Numaish Chowrangi and board dilapidated traditional buses to reach Saddar or other southern parts of the city.

Now those who board the Green Line from Surjani Town will be able to utilize air-conditioned Peoples Bus Service to reach Seaview at a nominal price instead of opting for mini-busses, rickshaws, or taxis.

It is important to note here that the 22.2km route of the Green Line Metro Bus starts from Surjani Town and ends abruptly at Numaish Chowrangi.

The work of extending the Green Line bus service to Jama Cloth Market is still in progress.

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) has stated that on average 400,000 commuters utilize the facility every day to travel at a cheap cost.

Meanwhile, people told SAMAA TV that although their transport woes have decreased with the introduction of the new PBS route, they hoped the bus service would connect Numaish Chowrangi with Tower- the heart of the city’s financial district.

Route 10 (12km)

Numaish, M.A. Jinnah Road. Zaibunnisa Street, Metropole, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Teen Talwar, Park Tower, Bilawal Chowrangi, Khayaban-e-Saadi, Marine Promenade, Dolmen Mall Clifton, and Seaview Mc Donalds.

In total, the SMTA has announced 10 PBS routes that will be made operational in Karachi over time.

Which routes are currently functional?

The provincial government has activated five PBS routes namely Route 1, Route 2, Route 3, Route 9, and Route 10.