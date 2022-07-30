Four Pakistanis including Amir to feature in inaugural ‘The 6ixty’ tournament

For Pakistan stars including former pacer Mohammad Amir are set to feature in the inaugural edition of The 6ixty tournament.

The six-team tournament is set to get underway from 24 August at Warner Park, St Kitts. The final will be played on 28th of the month.

The squads were announced on social platforms of The 6ixty, which is set to feature Mohammad Amir, all-rounder Imad Wasim, wicketkeeper Azam Khan, and all-rounder Qasim Akram.

Here are the power packed Men's squads for #CricketsPowerGame. Not long until the newest format gets under way in St Kitts. See you there from 24 to 28 August



Both Amir and Imad, who play for Pakistan Super League’s Karachi Kings, will represent Jamaica Tallahwahs, Barbados Royals have signed hard-hitting batter cum wicketkeeper Azam Khan, while Qasim Akram will be featuring for St Kitts and Nevis.

The tournament is bringing a new twist to the modern game as the format is completely different; each team will have six wickets, and hitting a six off the first 12 balls will grant the batting team an additional Powerplay over, etc.