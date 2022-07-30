Islamic Games: Pakistan Table Tennis team set to travel to Turkey on August 5

Pakistan’s Table Tennis team will travel to Turkey, from Karachi, for Islamic Solidarity Games on August 5.

The women’s team includes 13-year-old Hoor Fawad and 14-year-old Haiqa Hassan, who are training at the Islamia Club currently.

Fahad Khawaja and Taimoor Khan are part of the men’s team. Ijaz Ali will coach the team while Yasrab Shah will be the manager.

Pakistan’s 114-member squad, including athletes and officials, will travel to Turkey for the event.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will be fifth edition of the event and are scheduled to be held from August 9-18 this year in Konya, Turkey.