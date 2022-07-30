PML-N moves Lahore High Court against Punjab speaker election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker in the Lahore High Court, SAMAA TV reported.

The petition, filed by PML-N’s Punjab Assembly Speaker candidate Saiful Malook Khokhar and PML-N MPA Mian Abdul Rauf, said that it is the prerogative of the Governor to fix a date for the speaker’s election.

If the Assembly is in session, the governor would call the election as soon as possible during that session, the petitioners said. In case, the Assembly is not in session, the election of the speaker will be held at the commencement of the next session.

The petitioners argued that Instead of waiting for the governor to fix the election date, permission for moving a resolution seeking the suspension of the Assembly Rules, especially, the powers of the Governor to summon a session for electing the Speaker, was granted by the panel of chairmen belonging to the treasury benches.

Under the Constitution and Rules, the election of the speaker is supposed to be held through secret ballot, the petitioners maintained.

They claimed that the ballot papers and the counterfoils had serial numbers on them. This makes the breach of secrecy of the ballot easily possible by comparing the serial number on the ballot with the number and signatures of MPAs on the counterfoils.

PML-N leaders claimed that “the impugned action is a blatant violation of holding election to the Office of Speaker Assembly through a secret ballot as explicitly required under Article 226 of the Constitution read with Rule 9 of the Rules.”

They urged the court to declare the Punjab Assembly speaker election void and order re-election.