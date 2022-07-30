Watch Live

Balochistan govt spokesperson in impassionate appeal to insurgents

Farah Azeem urges angry Balochs to no play in the hands of foreign conspirators
Samaa Web Desk Jul 30, 2022
Farah Azeem, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Saturday made an impassionate appeal to insurgents – also known as ‘angry Balochs’ — urging them to not play in the hands of foreign conspirators.

Farah Azeem, who spoke at a press conference, said that the issue of Balochistan could only be resolved through talks and not using arms.

She put her hands together in a gesture of humblenss while calling for peace as her eyes brimmed with tears.

More to follow…

