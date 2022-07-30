Balochistan govt spokesperson in impassionate appeal to insurgents

Farah Azeem, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Saturday made an impassionate appeal to insurgents – also known as ‘angry Balochs’ — urging them to not play in the hands of foreign conspirators.

Farah Azeem, who spoke at a press conference, said that the issue of Balochistan could only be resolved through talks and not using arms.

She put her hands together in a gesture of humblenss while calling for peace as her eyes brimmed with tears.

More to follow…