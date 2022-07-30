Govt brought economy to stage army chief is seeking help from IMF: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry lamented that the economic condition of Pakistan has deteriorated to a point that the army chief is asking IMF for help.

Addressing the media in Islamabad on Saturday, he accused Pakistan Democratic Movement of running a campaign against overseas Pakistanis who fund PTI.

He said that PTI prefers to collect funding from people instead of getting money from business tycoons like other political parties.

There is nothing new in the report of the Financial Times, he added.

Fawad said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital has so far spent Rs70 billion on the treatment of cancer patients which was all donated by Pakistanis. It is the trust of people on Imran Khan that they give him money, he contended.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce the verdict of the prohibited funding case against PTI, but it should also comply with the high and supreme court’s orders according to which the electoral body should pronounce the verdict in the same case against PML-N and PPP.

Fawad said that practically, there is no federal government in Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif is only the prime minister of the CDA (Islamabad’s civic body).

“The chief election commissioner is responsible for the prevailing crisis in the country,” he said and added that the government is not going for the election because it fears Imran Khan’s victory.

Fawad criticized the meeting between the members of the ruling coalition and election commission officials.

He said that the parties discussed the foreign funding case against PTI with the election commission officials. He added that the meeting was a blatant violation of law and the chief election commissioner and members violated the code of conduct.