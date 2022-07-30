David Beckham, Ronaldo came sixth in Commonwealth Games’ cycling event

If you are wondering we are talking about football icons David Beckham and Ronaldo, we are not. These two are players of the Indian cycling team, which are participating in the Commonwealth Games.

Though they came sixth in the Commonwealth Games cycling team sprint, they still made the news because they are named after two football legends.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo is named after the England football deity and Ronaldo Laitonjam is named after Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

Beckham revealed that he was only allowed in the country after immigration officials double-checked his passport.

“When I got to the airport, the (passport) inspector said, ’Is that really your name, David Beckham? You are lying, you are not David Beckham,” Beckham was quoted by the Mirror.

“Then he saw my ID and had to concede that my real name was David Beckham,” he added.

Beckham, who is participating in his first elite race event, said that his father – who was also a professional street footballer – named him after the England great.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, while speaking to the Hindu, revealed that his father received a telephone call from his wife at the exact moment Ronaldinho’s free kick went in, telling him that she had gone into labour.

“Just as the ball went in the goal, I must have started making an appearance,” said Ronaldo Singh

“I think my dad won some money that day. That’s probably why I got that name. He felt I was very lucky for him.”