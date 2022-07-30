Aviation minister claims foreign lobby hindering restoration of PIA international routes

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that there is a lobby outside Pakistan which doesn’t want to see Pakistan International Airline (PIA) restart direct flights on various international routes.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said that they were uplifting the airports in Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan to match them with international standards while adding that work on Quetta and Faisalabad airports was also underway.

He said construction of runways of Quetta and Faisalabad airports will be completed this year.

Rafique said that uplifting of runway of Karachi airport will start this year. Gwadar airport will become operational in 2023, he added.

He said that Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore is the highest-earning airport in the country.

He acknowledged that the departments working under the aviation ministry don’t cooperate and said that everyone has demands, but nobody was ready to work.

The minister accused the PTI government of employing people on political basis and categorically said that there was no room for people in PIA who weren’t ready to work.

He said that restoration of direct flights to the US and UK is their priority. The minister said that they were trying their best to restart PIA’s flights on various international routes.

However, he added that there is a lobby outside Pakistan which doesn’t want reopening of international routes.