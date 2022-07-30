Commonwealth Games: Pakistan draw opening hockey match against South Africa

Pakistan hockey team’s opening match, against South Africa, of the Commonwealth Games ended in a draw on Saturday.

A last-minute equaliser by Afraz helped Pakistan avoid defeat in Birmingham.

Earlier, Conor Beauchamp gave South Africa the lead in the first quarter through a penalty corner.

Rizwan Ali brought Pakistan back in the game with a goal in the second quarter after converting a penalty corner.

Despite good chances created by both sides, the third quarter remained goalless.

South Africa were in front once again as Matthew Guise-Brown converted a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter with less than six minutes remaining in the match.

However, Afraz ensured that Pakistan levelled the match, 2-2, with a last-gasp volley finish.

Ten teams, divided in two groups, will participate in the men’s hockey event. Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s next match is against New Zealand tomorrow. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s matches against Scotland and Australia are on 3rd and 4th August, respectively.

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta was confident about qualifying for the semi-finals, while speaking in a press conference after the game.

“We played a good match against South Africa,” said Bhutta. “We will go all out against New Zealand and try to qualify for the semi-finals.”

Meanwhile, coach Siegfried Aikman was also hoping for an improved show in the remaining games.

“We will try to not repeat the mistake we made against South Africa in tomorrow’s match,” said Aikman.

“Our dribbling is good but we couldn’t earn enough penalty corners,” he noted.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. The Green Shirts also managed to win a bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.