Covid updates: NIH logs three more coronavirus deaths in Pakistan

Pakistan reported a total of 605 new coronavirus cases and three casualties during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday.

The NIH said 19,236 diagnostics tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours that yielded a 3.15% positivity ratio.

Currently, 176 Covid-19 patients are receiving healthcare in critical care units of different hospitals throughout the country.

Since July 20, at least 41 casualties resulting from coronavirus have been reported from all over the country.

NCOC issues Muharram guidelines

The NCOC has asked organizers to hold Muharram congregations in open spaces, instead of homes or other confined spaces.

They have also instructed the organizers to ensure social distancing and use of face mask during the congregations.

Furthermore, organizers were told to sterilize venue floors through chlorine disinfectants before holding a majlis.

The NCOC also urged the participants to uphold hygiene by using sanitizers and soap for cleaning hands.

“Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances,” the guidelines issued by the center said.

It further read that it is obligatory for the Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.

To protect seniors and minors, the centre instructed children and people over 65 to attend majalis through video-link.

To practice caution, the organizers have been told to not extend majalis for extended periods of time and ensure implementation of SOPs with the help of volunteers and scouts.