UAE T20 League more lucrative for players as compared to PSL

The recently-launched UAE T20 League is proving to be more lucrative for players, according to a report by espncricinfo.

Ahead of the first season next year, the league will offer top players more money as compared to all other leagues in the world but excluding the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The highest-paid player in the IPL earns more than USD 2 million per season; in the PSL it is USD 200,000; the Hundred offers its best-paid player USD 164,000; and the most expensive overseas players in the BBL make about USD 238,000 per season,” the report stated.

The overall salary cap of potentially USD 2.5 million per team in the UAE T20 League is also more than PSL’s USD 1.2 million.

The report added that Australia’s star opener David Warner could also prefer UAE’s league, over the BBL, due to the amount of money involved.

The UAE league includes six franchises, with 18-member squads, and will take place between January 6 and February 12 next year.

The league aims to become the second best in the world after IPL.

“The IPL is number one. Nothing comes close. It’s in a league of its own,” Mubashshir Usmani, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) boss, told Forbes last month.

“But we [ILT20] can be second. I’m not saying we will be better than other leagues, who might be equal, but at the very least we will be the second best T20 league in the world.”