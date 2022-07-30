PM Shehbaz tours flood-hit Balochistan, announces compensation for victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced compensation money for the victims of flood in Balochistan after touring the province on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters in Balochistan, the prime minister said that the government will provide Rs500,000 to owners of each house destroyed completely in the floods and Rs200,000 or above to owners of houses damaged partially.

The officials would not discriminate between kutcha or pucca houses while handing out the aid money, the prime minister said.

He said the federal government will work together with the provincial government to help the flood affectees.

Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived in Jacobabad on a day-long visit to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures.

He conducted aerial survey of different areas during his visit and directed prompt measures to provide relief to the affectees.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) authorities, Balochistan chief secretary and Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister.

Earlier, the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-affected areas in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan was delayed once again due to inclement weather.

He was scheduled to leave for Balochistan on Saturday afternoon, but the visit has been postponed till the weather improved.

The floods unleashed by heavy rains in different parts of the country continue to cause considerable damage to lives and properties.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh experienced flooding as torrential rainfalls pushed rivers over their banks.

More than 300 people have died so far across the country while dozens are still missing. Injured people are apart.

Authorities have distributed relief goods in different affected areas, but the scale of devastation is still very large compared to the efforts.

In KP, dozens of villages have been wiped out and hundreds of houses have collapsed due to rains and flash floods.

The link roads have been damaged or swept away. Several areas were inundated in the Tank district after torrential rains.

In the last 36 hours, at least 12 people reportedly died while 17 were injured.

Parts of Punjab experienced a similar situation as more than 50 villages were deluged in Jhelum.

The affectees remain stranded under the open sky as the administration was absent.

Floods also washed away villages and crops in Layyah and Rajanpur districts.

The same is the plight of dozens of areas in Sindh and Balochistan which are facing widespread destruction due to flooding.

The flash floods have damaged 11 major bridges and seven dams in Balochistan. Four roads on national highways were also severely damaged.

Quetta-Taftan Road was inundated as a dam broke near Lak Pass, Quetta.

The water swept through the Customs warehouse and damaged vehicles parked there. Several items were carried away by the water flowing rapidly.