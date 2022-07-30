Ramiz Raja optimistic to get more Test matches in upcoming FTP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has said that they are fighting to increase the number of Test matches for the national side in the upcoming Future Tour Programme (FTP).

The Men in Green are expected to play only 29 matches in next cycle which will begin in 2023.

While speaking to Geo News, the former Pakistan captain was optimistic to share the good news soon.

“There is complete homework behind FTP finalisation, It’s not something done overnight,” said Raja who is in England to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

“We had a look at it and I think two-match Test series should be converted into three-match. And, we are fighting for it, soon you will hear good news.”