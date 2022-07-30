FIA money laundering case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Sept 7

A special court of Lahore has summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on September 7, 2022, for indictment in a money laundering case filed by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA).

During the hearing on July 30, Shehbaz and Hamza’s lawyers appeared before the court.

PM Shehbaz and his son had filed for one-day exemption from appearing in the court. Hamza said he will not be able to attend the proceedings due to back pain.

Lawyer representing Shehbaz explained that his client was in Islamabad for government meetings and was ready to come to Lahore to attend the proceedings. He, however, was unable to travel last night due to bad weather.

The FIA prosecutor said that they have no objections to giving Shehbaz and Hamza exemption from appearing in person.

The prosecutor said that the death of Maqsood Malik, another accused in the case, has been confirmed and his death certificate has also been submitted.

Presenting the property record of proclaimed offender and PM Shehbaz’s other son, Suleman Shehbaz, the prosecutor said that they have received records from some of the departments and waiting for others for send it to.

The court while accepting the appeal for exemption appearing in person, summoned Shehbaz, Hamza and others on September 7 for indictment.

The case

In December last year, the FIA had submitted a challan against the two PML-N leaders before the court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The investigation team has “detected 28 Benami [untitled] accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008 to 2018”. It examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along with Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The report revealed that the amount was kept under “hidden accounts” which were given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity. “The amount has nothing to do with the sugar business [of the family]. It was received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz and was transferred outside Pakistan.”