Imran Khan should sue British newspaper for defamation: Muhammad Zubair

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has dared former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to sue Financial Times for libel.

If you are so honest, file a libel case against the newspaper maligning your image in the British court, former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar told Imran Khan and other PTI members.

He said this in a press conference held in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Either seek an apology from the Financial Times or sue them for defamation,” the former governor of Sindh stressed.

Zubair said Imran Khan can at least trust the British courts if he does not trust the Pakistani ones.

For the past 30 years, he had been telling the nation that a country that has two different interpretations of law, one for the weak and another for the rich, cannot prosper, but he stayed mum when our courts gave preferential treatment in the recent case.

The PML-N veteran pointed out that Nawaz Sharif was held accountable but he never protested against it.

“He did not even protest against a wrongful conviction,” Zubair emphasised while highlighting that Imran Khan skips accountability for himself.

“Maryam Nawaz was sent to jail twice and she continues to appear before the court, even Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail twice and now that he is the prime minister of the country he still appears in the court for cases against him,” he added.

“It is true! The country has two different law sets, one for the 220 million people of Pakistan and another for privileged Imran Khan,” the former governor lampooned the judicial system and its bias.

“Imran Khan, colloquially known as ‘Ladla’ (Spoilt), demands that he should be held accountable for nothing.”

The PML-N leader lambasted the PTI chief for shoving ‘blatant financial irregularities’ under the rug although he often cites Islamic Caliph Omar’s story of accountability as an example of transparency.

“He had claimed that he will initiate accountability from his party’s ranks first then why did he not investigate the sugar, wheat, and LNG scam worth billions of rupees during his premiership of three years,” Zubair added further.

Zubair said people have rejected PTI leaders’ reaction to the Financial Times report as everyone knows there are strict international laws on transparency that should be adhered with.

The PML-N stalwart said there are only two ways through which Imran Khan can get away with the mess, either sue the Financial Times or face the foreign funding case in local courts.

“Stop lecturing the nation on transparency if you cannot present yourself first for accountability.”

Zubair questioned how courts can allow him to get away with the foreign funding case on the pretext of ‘other political parties have not presented their accounts either’.

“Is it even a rational demand? Will he wait for all cases court cases to reach a logical conclusion to hold him accountable?”

The former governor requested the election commission to pass a verdict on the foreign funding case as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Imran Khan on Twitter to file a defamation case against the newspaper for the damning article.

The damning article

A report by the Financial Times had revealed some of the alleged sources of PTI’s foreign funding creating a stir on social media, leading PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry to say that if there was any wrongdoing the party was not responsible and that the “Israeli lobby” was behind the propaganda against the PTI.

The report by FT’s Simon Clark claims that Arif Naqvi, the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, raised and collected money abroad for the PTI and then transferred it to the party’s accounts in Pakistan through intermediaries.

Naqvi, who is currently under house arrest in London and faces extradition to the United States, organized the “Wootton T20 Cup” in the Oxfordshire village of Wootton to raise funds for the PTI “and foreign nationals as well as citizens of Pakistan sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket — before money was transferred from the account to Pakistan for the PTI,” the British daily reported.

The guests at the “weekend of sports and drinking” were “asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each to attend, with the money going to unspecified ‘philanthropic causes’.”