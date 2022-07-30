Pakistan expresses concerns over Yasin Malik’s deteriorating health condition

Pakistan on Friday expressed concerns over the rapidly deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The top Indian diplomat was also summoned to the Foreign Office and a strong demarche was made.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the ministry said that the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday.

The official was also given a letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter, written by Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal, urged Modi to order the Hurriyat leader’s immediate release from prison because of his precarious health condition.

Malik’s health had deteriorated in Indian prison after he went on a hunger strike on July 22 to protest his incarceration and the fact that the Indian government did not leave him with any legal recourse against his sentencing.

The Indian diplomat was also told of Pakistan’s deep dismay over the efforts of Indian authorities to implicate Malik in two more cases which were termed as “bogus”.

Islamabad said that the cases had been crafted around incidents which occurred at least three decades ago. “Despite numerous pleas, Malik has been denied his lawful right of personal appearance and cross-examination in the ongoing trials,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office noted that the long-drawn illegal incarcerations, the implication in fictitious cases, inhuman torture at the hands of the Indian occupation forces and worst forms of political victimization, have already had a cumulative grave impact on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of Malik.

Alarmingly, the ongoing hunger strike has made the situation so grievous that owing to an acute threat to his life, he has now been put on intravenous fluids, the statement said.

The government urged New Delhi to realize the urgency of the situation and provide Malik with urgent medical care, “immediately release him from the prison, cancel his fallacious conviction under fictitious charges and withdraw all other fabricated cases that have been mischievously spun around him.”

Malik is currently incarcerated in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, serving a life sentence after a sham trial by an Indian court.