Canadian rapper Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at a concert

Canadian rapper and singer Drake paid tribute to late Indian Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala by wearing a T-shirt with the deceased picture on it.

Moosa Wala was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. The rapper wore a T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala’s picture on it as he performed at a concert in Canada on July 28.

The assassination of the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala shocked both his followers and the international music community.

Drake wore the shirt to pay tribute to Moose Wala in an event at Toronto’s brand-new History venue before his forthcoming OVO Fest Tour.

Drake had also paid tribute to the Punjabi artist by sharing an Instagram story following his murder in May.