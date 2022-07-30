Shakira can face eight-year prison, €24m fine over alleged tax fraud

Spanish prosecutors are seeking eight years in prison and a €24m fine for Colombian singer Shakira over alleged tax fraud.

The Colombian singer is accused of evading tax worth €14.5m between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira had refused an offer to settle and close the case earlier this week.

A statement from the singer’s representatives said that she was fully confident of her innocence and deems the case as a violation of her rights.

The date for the trial has not been given yet.

The prosecutors said Shakira was living in Spain between 2012 and 2014 while listing her official residence elsewhere.

She declared Spain to be her place of residence for tax purposes in 2015.

They contended that people who spend more than six months in the country are considered residents for tax purposes, but Shakira said she was not living permanently in Spain at the time.

A document from prosecutors claims Shakira purchased a house in Barcelona in 2012, which became a family home for her and her then-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué.

The prosecutors seek an eight-year prison sentence and a €23.8 fine the singer is found guilty. Shakira claims she had repaid the money to authorities she owed including interest.