One soldier embraces martyrdom, six militants killed in Kech: ISPR

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while another was injured as six terrorists were killed during a heavy exchange of fire in the Hoshab area of district Kech in Balochistan, the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday night late.

ISPR in its statement said Hawaldar Hidayatullah – who hailed from Lakki Marwat - embraced martyrdom and Naik Mir Muhammad –who hailed from Waziristan - sustained injuries during the fire exchange with terrorists.

It added that the operation was conducted on the information of entry of militants in Kech from Panjgur on motorcycles.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to look out for the terrorists.

The militants started firing as they encountered the security forces.

During crossfire, one soldier embraced martyrdom while another sustained bullet injuries. However, six militants were killed by the security forces.