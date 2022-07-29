The Hundred in Pakistan!

This August is going to be very exciting for all cricket fans, you can watch The Hundred series live on multiple OTT platforms within Pakistan.

For those of you who don’t know, The Hundred is an action-packed, unmissable, 100-ball cricket competition that will leave you hooked to your seats.

It features world-class players and huge names from all over the world. Eight men’s and women’s team will go head-to-head over the summer.

Here’s how it works:

It’s 100 balls per innings, meaning every ball will be crucial.

Whoever scores the most runs wins.

The fielding side change ends after 10 balls.

Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls. Up to the captain’s decision.

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game.

Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes. The coach can walk out to the middle of the ground and discuss tactics with their players during the timeout.

A 25-ball power play is given to each team.

The power play is the first 25 balls of the innings.

Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the power play.

The men’s competition begins August 3, 2022 while the women’s competition begins on August 11, 2022. With the final taking place on September 3rd, 2022.

Eight new teams were created for The Hundred:

Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit

Manchester Originals

Northern Superchargers

Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave

Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire

Each squad will be made up of 15 players with a maximum of four overseas stars.

Previously in 2021, The Hundred managed to bring in a total of 16.1 million viewers and is speculated to do even better this time.

Witness some of your favorite cricket stars in the series such as:

Wahab Riaz – Northern Superchargers Naseem Shah – Welsh Fire Mohammad Hasnain – Oval Invincibles Joe Root – Trent Rockets Dawid Malan – Trent Rockets Ben Stokes – Northern Superchargers Ravi Bopara – Birmingham Phoenix Keiron Pollard – London Spirit Jos Buttler – Manchester Originals Quinton De Kock – Southern Brave

That’s not all, there are many more.

What’s In It for You?

The Hundred series has been acquired by tapmad, as the official streaming partner for the event in Pakistan for digital.

tapmad, Daraz, Tamasha, Cricwick, and BSports will be streaming the event live on their platforms.

tapmad will be streaming it live in HD without any Ads behind a paid wall whereas Daraz, Tamasha, Cricwick, and BSports will be streaming it for free with Ads.

You can watch it here:

Tamasha

So, make sure to mark your calendars for August 3.