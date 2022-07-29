‘Big No’ to extension in summer vacations in schools: Sindh education minister

Sindh Education Minister on Friday evening affirmed that all public and private schools in the province will reopen on August 1. The announcement came after some private schools in Karachi unilaterally extended the summer vacations.

The government of Sindh and All Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) Sindh had agreed on August 1 date for the reopening of private schools in the province after summer vacations.

However, SAMAA DIGITAL learned that some private institutions sent messages to the students via WhatsApp regarding the extension of holidays to August 15.

This gave birth to rumors on social media that the provincial government has increased the duration of summer vacations.

However, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah termed all such news as fake and said that educational institutions across the province will open as per the schedule from August 1.

He said that the children have already suffered educational loss, and they could not afford more of it.

Notably, the Sindh education department had said in its notification on May 24 that all public and private educational institutions in the province will reopen on August 1.

APSMAS Chairman Syed Tariq Shah also said that all private schools will resume educational activities from August 1. This is what was decided in the steering committee meeting headed by the Sindh education minister, he added.

But, confusion was created when some private schools resorted to increasing summer holidays arbitrarily which has been cleared up by the provincial education minister.

Notably, Punjab University has also extended summer vacations to August 15 in a circular issued on Jul 27.