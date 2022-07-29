Mukhtar Ahmed appointed HEC chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

A notification was issued on Friday after the prime minister approved the appointment on the advice of a search committee of the education ministry.

The search committee had forwarded three names to the prime minister.

“The prime minister has seen and, while considering the recommendations of the Search Committee, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed out of the panel proposed,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

The notification said that the terms and conditions of the appointment of Dr Ahmed shall be settled separately.

Dr Ahmed, who has served as HEC chairman in the past, has been appointed for a two-year term.