Malala pays tribute to city which nursed her to health

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai paid tribute to the city, whose name she had never heard, but had helped nurse her back to health and forged life-long friendships.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday, Malala gave a brief, but poignant speech.

The young Nobel laureate was just 15 when she moved to Birmingham, albeit not by choice. In fact, she barely even knew what was happening at the time.

At the time, Malala was a vocal critic of the Taliban and a strong advocate for girls to keep going to school and seek an education in her native Swat valley. The valley had been invaded by the militants who were only expunged after a bloody military operation.

However, some remnants still exerted themselves in the valley. And one of them targeted Malala in October 2012.

Shot on the left side of her head, she was airlifted out of the valley to Islamabad for critical care and then shifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, the UK for further treatment. After several surgeries and months of treatment, she finally left the hospital with the ability to return to a normal life.

In her speech on Thursday, Malala did not forget to remember all those who not only nursed her back to health but also helped her family settle in their new home.

“Birmingham, when I first came to this city, I had never heard its name,” she said.

“I had come to understand it through the doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” she explained how she learnt about her new surroundings.

Through the teachers who inspired me at school, helped my mother to learn English and taught my little brothers to drive, through the beautiful library of Birmingham,“ she continued.

She spoke about the life she had been able to build in the city and the ties she had developed with its diverse population.

“The friends I have made, from my best friend Allen - a life-long drummie - to the families who have come here from Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Pakistan and beyond,” she said.

Addressing the athletes representing the many Commonwealth nations, she said it was the city’s spirit of friendship they were partaking in.

“Teams from 72 countries and territories joined the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders,” the Nobel laureate said.

“As we watch incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games, each child deserves the chance to reach their full potential and pursue their wildest dreams.”

She gave them all the message of hope for a time when people can live with equality, dignity and peace.

“The young athletes who will compete over the next two weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth,” she said.

Pointing out that they represent the “shared hope for the future”, she explained that this future includes: “where every child can go to school, where women can fully participate in society, Where families can live in peace and dignity.”

Pakistan is among the countries participating in the games and has a strong contingent competing across a range of sports including boxing, swimming, and squash, among others.