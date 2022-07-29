Financial Times report: Akbar S Babar demands Imran Khan steps down as party chairman

The founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and petitioner in the foreign funding case against the party, Akbar S Babar, has demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan steps down from the post.

While talking exclusively to SAMAA TV, he said that Imran Khan lied before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as he added that a ‘structure standing on lies could not sustain long.’

Speaking on a report by Financial Times revealing alleged foreign funding sources of the party, the ex-PTI leader said that the investigation into foreign funding of PTI was not carried out locally but by a renowned international journalist.

He contended that the journalist had previously written a book on Abraaj Group as well.

A damning report by the British daily Financial Times (FT) has revealed some of the alleged sources of PTI’s foreign funding and has been creating a stir on social media, leading PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry to say that if there was any wrongdoing the party was not responsible and that “Israeli lobby” was behind the propaganda against the PTI.

The report by FT’s Simon Clark claims that Arif Naqvi, the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, raised and collected money abroad for the PTI and then transferred it to the party’s accounts in Pakistan through intermediaries.

Naqvi, who is currently under house arrest in London and faces extradition to the United States, organized the “Wootton T20 Cup” in the Oxfordshire village of Wootton to raise funds for the PTI “and foreign nationals as well as citizens of Pakistan sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket — before money was transferred from the account to Pakistan for the PTI,” the British daily reported.

