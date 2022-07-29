Toyota tells customers to pay more for already booked vehicles

The Indus Motor Company, also known as Toyota Pakistan, has told its customers to pay more prices for the already booked vehicles.

The decision applies to vehicles being delivered to customers on or after July 28.

The company has stopped booking new vehicles and has offered 100% return with interest to customers canceling their orders.

But for the vehicles, it had already booked the company increased prices by up to Rs3.1 million this week.

Toyota has increased the price of CORROLA X 1.6 MT by Rs990,000 to Rs48,899,00, COROLLA X 1.6 AT by Rs1,040,000 to Rs5,139,000, COROLLA X 1.6 AT SE by Rs1,130,000 to 5,639,000, COROLLA X 1.8 CVT by Rs1,180,000, ALTIS GRANDE X 1.8 CVT by 1,290,000 to Rs6,149,000 for beige interior and Rs6,189,000 for black interior.

The prices of different variants of Toyota Yaris have been increased by between Rs760,000 and Rs910,000. Consequently, Yaris 1.3 MT will now cost Rs3.799 million and Yaris 1.5 CV Rs4.569 million.

Toyota Fortuner, Revo, and Hilux variants, too, have become expensive by between Rs2.5 million and Rs3.16 million. Fortuner 2.7 G will now cost Rs12.489 million and Fortuner Diesel Legender Rs15.839 million.

Sabir Sheikh, a well-known auto dealer, says other car manufacturers may also increase prices after the Indus Motor Company.

He said a number of customers had been waiting for the delivery of their vehicles for up to eight months now and they will suffer because of the price hike.

Automakers have increased prices multiple times in recent months. However, now some of them have stopped production citing the difficulty in importing CDKs (completely knocked-down Kits).