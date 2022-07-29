Muharram 1444 AH moon not sighted on Friday

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met today to sight Muharram 1444 AH moon which would mark the beginning of the Islamic year.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting in Quetta.

The officials from Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Auqaf department and district administration also attended the meeting.

Khabir Azad announced that the crescent was not sighted in any part of the country. He confirmed receiving no testimonies regarding it.

Now, the first day of the Islamic lunar year will fall on July 31.

Muharram 9 and 10 will fall on August 8 (Monday) and 9 (Tuesday).

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) had said that the sighting of Muharram 1444 AH moon was highly likely on evening of July 29.

PMD had previously said that the weather in most parts of the country was cloudy, and chances of crescent’s visibility were high on the coastal belt of Balochistan.