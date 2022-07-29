National death toll due to monsoon rains crosses 300 mark

More than 300 people have died so far in floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains across the country. Besides inundating large tracts, the torrents have left several people injured, livestock dead, crops destroyed and structures wiped out.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that as per the data compiled based on reports they received from June 14 to July 24, there have been 310 fatalities across the country.

In Balochistan, 23 more people died on Saturday due to the Kech Dam failure. Several adobe houses collapsed, leaving dozens injured and homeless.

The train service between Iran and Pakistan was suspended as the flashfloods damaged the railway track in Chagi. Several areas were flooded in the Nushki district as well.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the death toll in the province so far is above 130 while more than 1,000 people have been injured.

Some 11,757 houses have been obliterated while more than 23,000 livestock were washed away.

PDMA said the rescue operations across the province are underway.

The devastation also had its share in Sindh where during three monsoon spells, at least 93 people have died, 2,807 houses have been destroyed and roads measuring 388 kilometers (kms) have been damaged or washed away.

A similar sight of havoc was also witnessed in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the monsoon rains increased water-level in several water bodies and caused flooding, resulting in widespread devastation.