Canadian, Australian climbers die on K2: report

A Canadian and Australian climber have perished while attempting to scale K2, the second tallest mountain in the world.

The news was confirmed by their respective governments and officials in Pakistan.

Earlier in the week, Canadian climber Richard Cartier and Australian Matthew Eakin were reported as missing while attempting to scale K2 since the weekend.

A third climber, Briton Gordon Henderson was reported missing on Broad Peak, immediately neighboring K2 and the 12th highest mountain in the world.

An official of the government of Gilgit Baltistan - where K2 is located - had described chances of their survival as ‘slim’.

In a report published on The Washington Post on Friday, with input from news wire agency Associated Press, officials from their respective governments confirmed that the climbers attempting K2 had perished.

The Post reported that Eakin’s death was announced by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The body said that they confirmed the climber’s death after a drone managed to find his motionless body.

The department expressed its “condolences to his family and friends.”

On 60-year-old Cartier, who had gone missing on July 19, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Department in a statement said that it was aware of the climber’s death but gave no further details, citing privacy reasons. They only added that officials were “providing consular assistance to the family”.

Cartier’s body had been spotted by a search team on K2.