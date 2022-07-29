ECP de-notifies 11 MNAs of PTI whose resignations were accepted by NA speaker

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday de-notified 11 national lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose resignations were accepted by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday evening.

As per ECP, 11 seats - nine general and two reserve - of the NA are now deemed vacant. According to the rules, it is binding on the top poll body to organize by-polls on all 11 seats within two months.

After no action for several weeks, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf suddenly accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed, and Akram Cheema.

Following the decision, the NA secretariat issued notifications and referred the matter to the ECP.

All PTI lawmakers resigned on April 11 when former prime minister Imran Khan was being removed through a no-confidence motion by the then-opposition alliance, which is now in the government.

NA Speaker Ashraf had summoned all PTI lawmakers – who had resigned – to appear before him individually and verify their resignations. He had set the date between June 6 and 10.

However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had barred his lawmakers to appear before the speaker of what he called a ‘dummy’ assembly.