CJP Bandial releases audio recording of JCP meeting after two judges reject SC statement

Cheif Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has ordered to make public the audio recording of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting — held on Thursday— after two senior judges and JCP members rejected a statement issued by the Supreme Court about the proceedings and outcome of the meeting.

Justice Faez Isa rejected the statment soon after it was issued on Thursday while Justice Sardar Tariq Masood reacted to it on Friday.

The SC statement had claimed that the JCP meeting for the elevation of five high court judges to the Supreme Court was deferred on Thursday while Justice Isa and Justice Masood maintained that the meeting had rejected the names proposed by CJP Bandial.

The JCP met on Thursday, July 28 to consider the elevation of five high court judges to the Supreme Court but the meeting ended without any approval and reports claimed that at least five of the nine members of the JCP had “rejected” the names proposed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The Supreme Court officials promptly acted to counter such claims. A statement titled “Press Note” and undersigned by the “public relations officer” of the Supreme Court maintained that the JCP meeting was deferred to allow the chief justice “to place additional information and data about those already proposed and if he considers appropriate, add more names to the list of proposees for consideration by the JCP.”

But Justice Faez Isa, the puisne judge and a member of the JCP, rejected the SC statement and the notion that the meeting was deferred, making it clear that the JCP had “rejected” the names proposed by the CJP.

A rejection means the names would not be considered again.

Statement by Justice Masood

On Friday, Justice Tariq Masood, another member of the JCP, said that the statement issued by the SC spokesperson was contrary to the facts.

He said that the SC spokesperson was neither a member of the Judicial Commission nor its secretary.

Justice Masood said that the SC statement claimed that the meeting was deferred but in fact, the meeting rejected all five names by a 4-5 vote.

The judge called for making the minutes of the JCP meeting public to put the speculations at rest.

CJP Bandial releases audio recording

Shortly after the reaction from Justice Masood, a press release was issued by the Supreme Court stating the CJP had ordered releasing the audio recording of the meeting on Supreme Court of Pakistan website.

The press release referred to the fact that Justice Isa and Justice Masood had “disputed” the earlier statement issued on Thursday.

The latest release said that earlier statement was issued on the instructions of CJP Bandial who is also the chairman of JCP.

It said that the audio recording from the time slot 1:29:48 to 1:38:08 “contains the statement by the worthy Attorney General of Pakistan that the matter under discussion should be deferred to frame the appropriate rules.”

“He did not asses or reject the merits of any of the High Court judges proposed for appointment to the SCP,” it added.

“As a result, 5 members of the JCP supported deferment of the meeting as reported in the Press Note of 28.7.2022.”

The statement included a hyperlink to an audio file on the Supreme Court website, which, however, threw a database error when SAMAA Digital tried to access it.

The clip was accessed by SAMAA TV and in the said section the attorney general is heard saying, “We must see that when we are bringing someone to the Supreme Court they must have sufficient time. I would humbly request that you defer these issues and quickly formulate the rules.”

JCP and its latest meeting

The JCP is the highest judicial body for the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and recommends names to the parliamentary committee, which almost always endorses them.

The JCP comprises the chief justice, four senior Supreme Court judges, one retired judge, the federal law minister, the attorney general of Pakistan, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

During the vote held on Thursday, Justice Isa, Justice Masood, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf, and Bar member Akhtar Hussain reportedly voted against all the names proposed by CJP Bandial.

CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah voted in favor of all the nominees while Justice (retired) Sarmad Jalal Osmany voted in favor of only three names.

The names under consideration included Peshawar High Court CJ Qaiser Rashid Khan, Lahore High Court’s Justice Shahid Waheed, Sindh High Court’s Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shafi Siddique, and Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto.

Two days before the JCP meeting, Justice Isa wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council and raised objections over the CJP’s plan for the appointment of new judges.