‘Could it get more damning?’ PM Shehbaz on report revealing PTI’s alleged foreign funding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticized former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after the story by British daily Financial Times (FT) which revealed alleged foreign funding sources of the party.

In a tweet, the premier said that the story has busted the charade of self-proclaimed honesty by Imran Khan as it revealed how foreign funding was channeled to bank accounts of the ex-premier’s party.

“Could it get more damning? The charade of self-proclaimed honesty & righteousness has been busted by the Financial Times story that details the flow of foreign funding into PTI bank accounts,” PM Shehbaz wrote in the tweet.

He also tagged Imran Khan a ‘liar and hypocrite’ as the tweet said, “Imran Niazi is a bunch of massive contradictions, lies & hypocrisy.”