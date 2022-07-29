PDM chief Maulana Fazl says institutions are favoring Imran Khan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that Pakistan was pushed towards default through a plot and blamed state institutions of favoring former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) offered nothing to the youth except abusive words.

He claimed that the political party received funding from India and Israel and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the verdict in the foreign funding case against PTI without any delay.

He called Imran Khan a ‘Fitna’ and vowed to fight against him in every corner of the country. Everybody is a witness that he (Imran Khan) handed over Punjab to a man he once called the biggest thief, PDM chief said.

Maulana Fazl asked the judges and generals to resign and play politics in the ‘ground of politics’ instead of maligning their institutions.

That way; they (judges and generals) would know their real value, he added.

He blamed institutions for favoring Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan’s narrative is standing on a lie, adding that the National Assembly (NA) speaker has started accepting resignations of PTI’s lawmakers and soon by-elections will be held to fill the vacant seats.

Maulana Fazl said that the PDM has unanimously decided to complete the term in the center. We will go to the elections after reforms, he added.