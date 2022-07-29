Dua Zehra case: SHC orders authorities to unfreeze Zaheer, family’s bank accounts

Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the authorities to unfreeze the bank accounts of Zaheer, the boy who Dua Zehra claimed to have married of freewill, and his family, SAMAA TV reported.

During the hearing on Friday, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro said that the case was pretty simple. Dua Zehra has been recovered and the bank accounts have nothing to do with the investigation of the case.

The court while taking back its earlier order asked the State Bank of Pakistan to unfreeze the accounts.

Earlier on July 21, Zaheer’s lawyer told the court that four bank accounts in the name of his client and brothers have been frozen by authorities. “Zaheer’s National Identity Card has also been blocked,” he added.

On this, the court asked Zaheer’s counsel to submit a separate application to unfreeze the bank accounts.

Zaheer’s brother admitted coming to Karachi to receive Dua: police

The Sindh Police presented a progress report of Dua Zehra case to District Magistrate-East on Friday.

The police claimed that Zaheer’s bother, Shabbir, has admitted coming to Karachi on April 16 to receive Dua Zehra.

Cellphone that Shabbir was using is registered in their mother’s name, police report said.

Call Data Records of Zaheer’s cellphone also showed that he was also in Karachi on the day when Dua went missing from her home.

The report said Zaheer and Shabbir secured interim bail on July 25.

Dua Zehra Case

Dua Zehra had allegedly eloped to Punjab where she had solemnized her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she may be trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that Dua Zehra’s bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more towards 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wants.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by Dua Zehra’s father in the Supreme Court which sent the case back to a trail court. The trial court then issued directions to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board.

Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for Dua Zehra.

On July 4, the medical board determined that the age of teenager Dua Zehra is between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15.

The case took an unexpected turn on July 19 when the teenager approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

Dua Zehra claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

The court accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

Later on, she was moved to a shelter home in Karachi on Sindh High Court’s order.