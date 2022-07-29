S&P downgrades Pakistan’s long-term outlook to negative

International sovereign credit rating agency Standard & Poor (S&P) has revised Pakistan’s outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’ as the country faces political instability and dwindling liquidity as it awaits cash injection from the IMF.

The agency, which is part of a troika of credit rating agencies which certify the ratings of global economies along with Moody’s and Fitch, however, affirmed Pakistan’s long-term rating and issued ratings on unsecured notes and Sukuk trust certificates of ‘B-’ and ‘B’ for short-term sovereign credit.

The agency noted that the downgrade was due to Pakistan’s weakening external position as it struggles with higher commodity prices in the international market coupled with the depreciation of its indigenous currency, the rupee. Tough global financial conditions are also having an impact on Pakistan’s economy.

The country’s poor liquidity position is likely to continue over the next 12 months, contributing to the negative outlook.

Pakistan, the agency said, will likely still struggle even after the disbursement of money under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the agency expects to ultimately go through.

With the Pakistani economy susceptible to change in local and global interest rates, reforms could help address the weaknesses over time. In the near term, however, these reforms depend on whether they can maintain political stability and macroeconomic conditions, particularly inflation.

“We expect Pakistan to achieve moderate growth over the next few years, but tighter domestic monetary conditions and elevated inflation are likely to weigh on activity”, the rating agency added.

Earlier, both Moody’s and Fitch had downgraded Pakistan’s credit ratings.