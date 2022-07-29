PTI’s Sibtain becomes Punjab Assembly speaker as PML-N challenges the election

Sibtain Khan, the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q has been elected the Punjab Assembly speaker as the opposition PML-N claimed that the secrecy of the vote was compromised in the election and ballot papers contained serial numbers.

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said the party will challenge the election in court. Rana Mashood announced that the party’s lawyers headed to the Lahore High Court. He urged the judiciary to open the court at night once again.

Earlier, the party demanded suspending the election process and holding the polling again.

The election was held to fill the position left vacant by Pervaiz Elahi who has become the chief minister.

PTI and PML-Q jointly fielded Sibtain Khan against the PML-N candidate, Saiful Malook Khokhar.

Sibtain secured 185 votes while Saiful Malook won 175 votes. Four votes were rejected.

The vote count began shortly after the polling ended at around 8:30pm.

Shortly after the announcement of the results, the panel of chairs administered the oath to Sibtain Khan.

Both Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were present in the assembly.

Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who faced a backlash from the PTI MPAs and was bombarded with lotas on Friday, also cast his vote.

After voting for speaker election, the voting on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari is also underway now.

The resolution against the deputy speaker was tabled by PTI’s Raja Basharat.

Cameras at booths and serial numbers on ballot papers

At the commencement of the session, the panel of chairs stopped the opposition from speaking on the point of order when the opposition MPAs objected that cameras were installed over polling booths.

However, Badozai said that only elections will be held today.

The assembly officials set up two polling booths with booth No.1 for MPAs from number 1 to 185 and booth No. 2 for MPAs from number 186 to 371.

After the polling, PML-N’s Abdur Rauf claimed that the secrecy of the vote had been violated in the election.

He said that the ballot paper given to him contained a serial number 340 on it, which was against the Constitution and rules.

Rauf submitted a written complaint to the panel of chairs.

PML-N’s Atta Tarar demanded that the election process be stopped immediately and the polling must be held again today.

He said the existence of serial numbers on ballot papers was the PTI-PML-Q plan to rig the election.

On the other hand, PTI’s Sibtain Khan claimed that the opposition MPAs had taken away four ballot papers, which could be used against him.

Tarar said that Sibtain’s claim about missing ballot papers validated the PMLN stance that the election must be held again.

After Sibtain was declared the winner, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said the party would challenge the election in court.

He said the ballot papers were marked with serial numbers to identify who cast vote for whom.

Rana Mashood said the Constitution was ridiculed.

Hamza and Mashood termed Pervaiz Elahi as the judiciary’s chief minister.

Secret ballot

The election may decide the outcome of the political battle for the federal government as is held through a secret ballot — unlike the election for prime minister or chief minister which is held by open vote.

The opposition — comprising PML-N, PPP and other small parties — was hedging its bets on the secret ballot and the PTI was left with little room for maneuver on this issue as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has already declared in its March 2021 ruling that all elections, except for prime minister and chief minister, shall be held through secret ballot as provided by the Constitution.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had claimed that there will be an upset. However, PTI’s Sibtain Khan was certain of his victory.

Ahead of the election, the meeting of the parliamentary party of PML-N and its coalition partners was held at the Governor House.

PML-N demands ‘fair’ election

PML-N leader and chief whip Khalil Tahir Sindhu wrote a letter to the speaker, deputy speaker, and panel of chairmen and expressed his reservations about the staff conducting the election.

He demanded in the letter that the election should be conducted according to the Constitution and election laws.

He called for the addressees to ensure impartiality of the staff as any misconduct during the process would result in weakening democracy.

PTI’s Sibtain Khan hopeful of victory

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, the treasury candidate said that they have the majority and therefore they are hopeful to win.

It’s one’s luck who becomes the speaker but we have the required numbers, he added.

He said that people are standing behind the ideology of Imran Khan.

Sibtain Khan said the House will run properly if all parties abide by the democratic norms and values.