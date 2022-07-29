Sharjeel Memon wants Imran Khan’s name on ECL

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the name of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

He was speaking to the media on Friday.

Memon was reacting to the Financial Time’s report published on Friday that claimed that Imran Khan’s PTI received millions of dollars from companies and foreign individuals through a charity match organized by Arif Naqvi of Abraaj Group.

After the Financial Times report, the federal government can arrest Imran Khan, if it wants, he said. The minister, however, said that he would ask the federal government to put Imran’s name on ECL so he can’t flee from the country.

Memon said that the report proves that Imran Khan is the biggest dacoit, adding that names of PTI chief’s disciples should also be put on the ECL.

The minister challenged PTI chief to take Financial Times to the court if he has any courage.

These funds were used for running Imran Khan’s kitchen, PTI’s election campaigns, buying properties for Imran and his family members, as well as running paid campaigns on social media, said Sharjeel Memon.

Memon also demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the verdict reserved in the prohibited funding case.