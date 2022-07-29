COAS Gen Bajwa urged US to help secure early release of IMF funds: report

With Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves dipping to dangerous levels, it has unnerved the top power brokers in the country, prompting them to take unusual steps, including a call between the army chief and a senior US official, according to a report published by Nikkei Asia.

In the report, Nikkei Asia claims that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke via telephone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week.

Pakistani and American sources told Nikkei Asia that Gen Bajwa urged the White House and the US Treasury Department - both of whom are believed to have a degree of influence over the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion to Pakistan.

The call comes at a time when Pakistan has increased contacts with key American officials.

After the IMF agreed to a staff-level agreement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif singled out Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for praise, acknowledging the role played in meetings and conversations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the past few months and other diplomatic efforts.

Moreover, around the time of the call, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi was in the US to meet with Sherman. An official statement issued from Islamabad on July 22 of the meeting said “the government of Pakistan viewed the US as an important partner in its efforts to revive Pakistan’s economy.”

Sherman was quoted as saying that “the US would continue to work with Pakistan on a broad-based agenda to strengthen bilateral relations.”

SAPM Tariq Fatemi with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the State Department in Washington DC.

Earlier this month, the IMF had said that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Islamabad on resuming an extended fund facility worth $6 billion. As a tranche under the stalled program, Pakistan was due to receive around $1.2 billion.

However, the global lender had indicated that the release of funds was subject to the approval of its board. The IMF stopped short of giving a date for when its board would meet, and it gave a nervous Islamabad a broad period of three to six weeks in which it could hold a meeting of its board. Observers and officials believe that the IMF board is unlikely to meet before the end of August to clear the loan.

With its balance of payment crisis worsening, Pakistan had resorted to banning the import of luxury goods and even stopped issuing letters of credit for companies to import goods as it attempted to hold on to the dollars it had in its reserves without actually freezing the reserve - a move it undertook in the mid-2000s to detrimental effect.

Not only does Pakistan need the cash injection desperately to ameliorate its current economic crisis, where its reserves dipped to below the $15 billion mark this week, it also needs that endorsement from the IMF to be able to attract investment from other, bilateral sources.

An IMF official told Nikkei Asia that there is a major difference between staff-level approval and board approval.