Rupee gains 57 paisas to snap dollar’s two-week streak

With Pakistan’s currency reserves dipping to dangerous levels, the US dollar in the open market touched the psychological level of Rs250 on Friday. However, the dollar’s streak of making against against the rupee snapped in the interbank.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday afternoon, the rupee appreciated by 0.24%.

The rupee, which had opened at Rs239.94 on Friday morning, closed the day at Rs239.37, up by Rs0.57.

This broke a streak by the US dollar which had consistently made gains against the rupee since July 14.

During this period, the rupee lost around Rs30.14 in value.

On Thursday, the US dollar had closed in the interbank at a value of Rs239.94 after sliding 1.63% from the previous day’s close or around Rs3.92.

Since the government took over in April, the rupee has lost Rs55.94 in value.