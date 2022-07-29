Pakistan to name squad for Netherlands tour next week

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee is likely to name national squad for the Netherlands tour next week.

They Men in Green are scheduled to play three-match ODI series in August.

According to sources, the squad for the limited-overs tour will be announced next week, while the training camp for the tour is scheduled to take place in Lahore from August 6-11.

The players will report for the camp on August 5 while, the Babar Azam-led side is expected to depart to Rotterdam on August 11 or 12.

The selection committee has started consultation to finalise the names of the players. Only one or two changes are expected in the team from the ODI series against West Indies

The name of Shaun Masood is being considered, while, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could replace leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood.

Young wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris is likely to be retained despite his poor outing against West Indies.

Rotterdam will host the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on August 16, 18 and 21.