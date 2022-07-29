Pakistan’s forex reserves dip below $15b mark

Pakistan’s ongoing money problems - paying more than it was getting - continue with its reserves of foreign currency, particularly the US dollar, dipping below the $15 billion mark.

In the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves of the US dollar - the currency in vogue globally for all sorts of transactions - particularly payment for imports and repayment of loans - decreased by $754 million to the level of $14.414 billion.

Data for the week ending on July 22, the SBP said it held just $8.57 billion of all foreign currency.

This is the lowest reserves held by the SBP since October 2019 when reserves with the central bank had dipped to $8.24 billion. At the time, lower holdings by commercial banks meant that Pakistan’s total reserves stood at just $11.156 billion.

Of the remaining currency reserves, around $5.84 billion is held by private, and commercial banks.

The central bank said that the primary reason for the dip was that Pakistan had to pay off its external debts and payments for imports and other payments.

Even though the government has elsewhere claimed that greater export controls had helped lower its import bill from $399.4 million to just $123.9 million, a saving of $275.5 million which it used to pay for expensive fuel and retire debt.