Covid updates: Pakistan reports 693 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan reported as many as 693 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics shared by the National Institute of Health on Friday.

One death was also reported from the complications developed due to novel coronavirus.

Data was not immediately available to show where the fatality took place.

This comes a day after the country reported eight deaths from the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 20,678 diagnostics tests were conducted of which 693 were confirmed as positive. This takes the positivity ration to 3.35%.

Currently, 177 Covid-19 patients are in critical care units of different hospitals.

NCOC issues Muharram guidelines

The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.