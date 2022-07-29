Judicial commission formed to ascertain ‘killings’ in Ziarat operation

Balochistan High Court’s Justice Muhammad Swat has been appointed “as Judicial Commission for conducting inquiry into the killing of persons in Ziarat Operation,” reads a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan.

The commission, formed under Balochistan Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance, 1969, has the mandate to ascertain whether the people killed in Ziarat operation were mission person or not, according to the notification issued on July 28, 2022.

It will submit a report within 30 days of formation of the commission.

The Balochistan Government decided to form the commission after Home Minister Ziaullah Lango - following the operation - claimed that four-five suspects killed during the action were on the missing persons’ list.

The security forces conducted the operation to trace the suspects behind the killing of Colonel Laiq and his cousin Umar Rehman in Ziarat.

According to the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin had traveled to Ziarat to visit Quaid-e-Azam’s residency there on July 12.

While returning to Quetta between the night of July 12-13, they were intercepted by a group of around a dozen terrorists near Warchoom in Ziarat.

The ISPR said that once they received information about the abduction, a quick reaction force (QRF) of the army was immediately dispatched to chase the terrorists.

The QRF managed to trace the abducted officer and his kidnappers as the latter drove towards their hideouts in the general area of Mangi Dam.

A search and rescue team spotted a group of six to eight terrorists moving through a drain in the nearby mountains on the night of July 13 and 14.

The ISPR said that when the terrorists sensed that they could be encircled, they shot Lt Col Mirza and attempted to flee.

Later on, the Balochistan government confirmed that the terrorists also killed Umer Javed.

On July 19, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango nine suspected terrorists were killed during the manhunt for slain Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza’s and his cousin’s abductors.

Lango claimed that four-five suspects killed during the operation were on missing persons list.

On the other hand, families of those killed in the operation have been protesting against the killings. They have staged a sit-in near Governor House in Quetta.

Despite the formation of the commission, the sit-in continues. While the protestors appreciate the government’s decision to form a judicial commission headed by a BHC judge, they are skeptical if it will be to provide justice.