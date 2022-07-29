Tahir, Munro open up about joining Pakistan Junior League

Veteran South Africa wrist-spinner Imran Tahir and New Zealand’s T20I specialist Colin Munro have expressed their excitement after being named mentors for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League.

The first of its kind six-team tournament will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4-17 October.

The duo has joined Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik who were last month named as mentors. The mentor for the sixth team will be announced in the coming days.

“Returning to Lahore for the Pakistan Junior League in a team mentor’s role is one of my most satisfying achievements as I still owe a lot to my country of birth,” he said while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with emerging slow bowlers and help them develop and flourish so that they have a chance to emulate the great spinners this country has produced.

“I am fully behind the philosophy of PJL as this creates a tough and challenging environment for the players with high expectations, and only those who will clear this scale will go leaps and bounds in their careers,” he said.

He believes that the tournament will help Pakistan to amplify their pool of players, which, in turn, will increase playing opportunities and earning the prized national cap.

Meanwhile, Munro, 35, said that tournament will be a game-changer for Pakistan cricket.

“I am excited to be part of the inaugural Pakistan Junior League, which I believe will be a game-changer for Pakistan cricket,” he said. “Investing in youngsters, securing the future of the game and ensuring the national side continues to move in an upward direction should be the objectives of all administrators and I think the PCB has taken a lead here by launching this tournament, which will expose the young talent to the rigours and demands of top-level cricket and help Pakistan in the longer run.

“Working with youngsters, sharing knowledge and helping them grow in their careers is something that interests and excites me, and I am really looking forward to being a part of the Pakistan Junior League,” Munro said.

“Having seen firsthand experienced the tremendous talent at the HBL Pakistan Super League, I have no doubts the Pakistan Junior league will produce future champions of world cricket,” he concluded.