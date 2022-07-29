PCB ropes in Imran Tahir, Colin Munro

Veteran South Africa wrist spinner Imran Tahir and New Zealand’s T20 specialist Colin Munro have joined Pakistan Junior League as mentors, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday.

The first of its kind six-team tournament will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4-17 October.

The duo have joined Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik who were last month named as mentors.

The board said that the appointment of the sixth team mentor will be announced in due course.

Javed Miandad will be involved in the tournament as an overall mentor, assisting the mentors of the six sides and the players during the tournament.

The wrist spinner played in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is, taking 57, 173 and 63 wickets, respectively for the Proteas.

In the HBL PSL, he has represented Multan Sultans (2018, and 2020 to date).

Meanwhile, Munro struck three T20I centuries and 11 half-centuries, including a 14-ball 50 against Sri Lanka, in a 65-match career with New Zealand.

The hard-hitting batter also played in 57 ODIs, scoring 1,271 runs. The 35-year-old represented Karachi Kings in the 2019 HBL PSL, while he has been on Islamabad United’s roster since 2020.