Evidence available of judges’ families attending PTI jalsas: Rana Sanaullah

Highlighting how the judiciary is under the thumb of Supreme Court’s chief justice, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said “there is video and documentary evidence” of families of judges attending PTI rallies.

“But if we bring this forward then it could be termed as contempt of court,” the security czar said while speaking exclusively on Nadeem Malik’s talk show on SAMAA TV.

The federal minister recalled how families of judges were present in the courtroom gallery and chanted slogans when deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from his post in the past.

“Judiciary does not only mean the chief justice,” he said. “Judiciary means all the judges.”

Sanaullah maintained that every important case is heard by the same bench, and even brother judges are concerned about this.

“The judiciary is not even independent when someone from inside the institution influences verdicts,” he said, deploring that a suo moto notice is at the discretion of just one judge. “If the suo moto powers were abused like this, then it will cause damage,” he said. “We will have to make amendments to the Constitution in this regard.”

The interior minister went on to add that the people who have to find a way out of this are the ones who are clueless currently.