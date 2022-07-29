If it’s raining, your train will almost always be delayed

With Karachi receiving extraordinary monsoon rains, receiving an average of 346.96 millimetres of rains in July, inter-city trains have often been delayed or cancelled outright.

Consistently over the past month, Pakistan Railways (PR) has issued a note every morning to inform passengers that certain trains will depart late from their assigned stations due to bad weather.

On Thursday, the railways issued a note informing passengers that some trains will be delayed due to rains and bad weather.

Accordingly, the Pakistan Express departed from Karachi’s Cantt Station at 3pm, a delay of two hours over its stated departure time.

The Allama Iqbal Express, scheduled to depart from Karachi at 2pm, left after a delay of six hours at 8:15pm.

The Tezgam Express departed after a delay of around 90 minutes at 7pm.

However, the railway’s note also included the additional information that the Karakoram Express service for the day had been suspended for a ‘technical fault’.

Passengers who had booked tickets for the train were advised to either seek a refund or have their ticket adjusted on other trains.

Why are trains delayed in the rains?

Karachi Railway DCO Ishaq Baloch told SAMAA TV about the reasons for the disruption of rail services during the monsoon season.

Baloch said that they had upgraded most of the trains and their networking system to an electronic signalling system.

The one flaw of the system, he explained, was that it stops functioning optimally in rains during rains.

Showing his helplessness, Baloch said the electronic signalling system stops functioning even if a single drop of rain falls on the system.

In such a situation, he said that PR switches back to the manual signalling system.

However, the process of switching and safety considerations for the manual driving and signalling system cause delays in trains.

He acknowledged that operating trains through the manual signal system was risky. But, he added, they had little option but to switch to it to continue operations during rains.

The DCO added that some areas of the country received heavy rainfall recently.

“In such areas, the railway track was submerged,” he said, adding that it becomes too dangerous to operate trains over such sections of the track.

Again, he explained that locomotives have traction motors installed worth millions of rupees.

“We cannot operate trains on tracks where the water is higher than six inches,” he explained.

“If we run a train through a submerged track, then the traction motors in the locomotive could burn and lose function,” Baloch said, adding that not only can it cost the national exchequer heavily in repairing the locomotives but also prove dangerous for passengers.

When do trains return to schedule?

Baloch said that it takes time to bring the disrupted system back to a normal schedule.

He explained that at various places, railway tracks were damaged after floods swept away tracks.

Moreover, it requires time to restore the electronic signalling system by removing faults.

The DCO said it’s a cycle and once broken, it needs weeks, not days to return to normalcy.