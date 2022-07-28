NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday accepted the resignations of 11 PTI parliamentarians.

Subsequently, a notification was also issued in this regard by the NA secretariat and has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The speaker accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs according to Article 64 (1) of the Constitution.

These parliamentarians include NA-22’s Ali Muhammad Khan, NA-24’s Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali from NA-31, Fakhar Zaman Khan from NA-45, Farrukh Habib from NA-108, NA-118’s Ijaz Ahmad Shah, NA-237’s Jameel Ahmad Khan, NA-239’s Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor of NA-246, Dr Shireen Mazari and Shandana Gulzar Khan.

All the PTI parliamentarians had tendered their resignations from the National Assembly, a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was removed from power through the vote of no-confidence.

However. there are no reports of when the by-elections will be held for the vacant NA seats.